IOC initiates disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes

Madrid: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that 28 Russian athletes, who participated in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, are now subject to disciplinary proceedings.

According to the IOC, there is evidence of tampering with one or more of the urine samples that were taken at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, reports Efe.

"At this point in time, these 28 (out of the 95 samples) new cases are not AAFs (Adverse Analytical findings) like a positive doping test. However, the manipulation of the samples themselves could lead to an Anti-Doping Rule Violation and sanctions," said the IOC.

"The IOC will also re-analyse all samples from Russian athletes at the Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver 2010," he added.