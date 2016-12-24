Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan undergoes knee surgery

Manchester: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has undergone right knee surgery for the cruciate ligament injury he sustained in the 2-0 win over Watford in the English Premier League (EPL) football championship on December 15.

The German international took to Facebook on Friday to confirm the operation had gone well. He said: "Hi guys! I'm doing well and today's surgery went fine. Now it's another road to recovery. #ComebackStronger mode."

The 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Gundogan became the first signing of the summer for City, moving from Borussia Dortmund. But he had to wait until mid-September before making his debut after recovering from a previous injury sustained on the same knee in Germany.

His current club City said in its website: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes Ilkay the best in his recovery and we hope to see him back in action as soon as possible."