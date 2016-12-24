Sanjay Bangar resigns as Kings XI Punjab coach; Virender Sehwag might replace him

New Delhi: Sanjay Bangar has resigned as coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab after a two-year long stint with the team.

Bnagar had taken over as Kings XI Punjab coach in 2014 and guided the team to their maiden IPL final the same year.

"I submitted my resignation in the last week of November. They [KXIP] came back to me around the second week of December. I was totally engrossed in the [England] series and that is the reason why I sort of waited till the end of the series," Bangar told the website ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, speculations are on that former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will take over the reins from Bangar as head coach of Kings XI Punjab.