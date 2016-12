New Delhi: Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has been chosen as the most popular celebrity of 2016, by business magazine Forbes India.

Kohli has sealed the number one spot in fame rankings. However, the Delhi batsman is on third spot in the overall rankings behind Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

India's limited overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also made it to the list and featured on fifth spot. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar got the number 8 spot on the list.