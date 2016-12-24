Christmas Cup: Bollywood stars encourage kids to take up sports

Mumbai: Actor-entrepreneur Dino Morea says that with Christmas Cup, they are trying to encourage children to leave video games at home and play outdoors.

Christmas Cup, the star-studded football tournament, took place between All Stars XI vs Yuva Bandra XI in Bandra.

Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Dino, Marc Robinson, Sachin Joshi, Armaan Jain, Karan Wahi, Vivian D'Sena and Aditya Thackeray were spotted at the event on Friday.

"This current generation of kids is busy playing video games. They don't come out and play. They don't go to the field at all. So, we are trying to promote these kind of matches, so that kids get encouraged to come out and play," Dino said.

"We are making new grounds and fields, so that better facilities can be provided. This might encourage kids to leave the video games at home and come out to play" he added.

Thackeray, an ardent fan of football, thanked all the celebrities who made an effort to make the football game popular.

"Christmas came a little early this year. So, we hosted this Christmas Cup here in Bandra. Football is fast gaining popularity in Mumbai and other parts of India. These stars are helping us encourage sports," he said.