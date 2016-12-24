Christmas Cup: Bollywood stars encourage kids to take up sports
By
| Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 23:39
First Published |
Christmas Cup, Bollywood stars, Dino Morea, Dino Morea Christmas Cup, All Stars XI, Yuva Bandra XI, Celebrity kids, Entertainment news

Dino Morea said with Christmas Cup, they are trying to encourage children play outdoors.

Mumbai: Actor-entrepreneur Dino Morea says that with Christmas Cup, they are trying to encourage children to leave video games at home and play outdoors.
 
Christmas Cup, the star-studded football tournament, took place between All Stars XI vs Yuva Bandra XI in Bandra.
 
Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Dino, Marc Robinson, Sachin Joshi, Armaan Jain, Karan Wahi, Vivian D'Sena and Aditya Thackeray were spotted at the event on Friday.
 
"This current generation of kids is busy playing video games. They don't come out and play. They don't go to the field at all. So, we are trying to promote these kind of matches, so that kids get encouraged to come out and play," Dino said.
 
"We are making new grounds and fields, so that better facilities can be provided. This might encourage kids to leave the video games at home and come out to play" he added.
 
Thackeray, an ardent fan of football, thanked all the celebrities who made an effort to make the football game popular.
 
"Christmas came a little early this year. So, we hosted this Christmas Cup here in Bandra. Football is fast gaining popularity in Mumbai and other parts of India. These stars are helping us encourage sports," he said.
 
Tags:
Christmas Cup, Bollywood stars, Dino Morea, Dino Morea Christmas Cup, All Stars XI, Yuva Bandra XI, celebrity Kids
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 