Anmol Jain wins men’s 10 metres Air Pistol gold

Pune: Anmol Jain of Haryana overcame several big names as he won the men’s 10 metres Air Pistol event on the concluding day of the 60th National Shooting Championships Competition (60th NSCC) here on Monday.

Anmol beat veteran Olympian PN Prakash of Karnataka in the eight-man final, scoring 201.4 in the allotted 20-shots at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

Prakash shot 197.5 to settle for the silver while Omkar Singh of the Navy won the bronze medal with 175.8.

Anmol had to contend with big names such as 2012 Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and multiple international medallist Jitu Rai apart from such established international shooters as Prakash and Omkar right through the 60-shot qualifying round and the final round.

Anmol, who has come up the ranks and has been a consistent international shooter at the Junior level for the last two years, including winning a silver at the Junior World Cup in Gabala earlier in the year in the same event, shot 579 to qualify in third position.

Jitu, the 2016 Olympian, finished ninth in qualifying to miss the final.

In the final, after being in third position initially, Anmol took the lead by the end of the eighth shot and never looked back.

He also won the silver medal in the junior Men's 10m Pistol event, finishing behind Gaurav Tomar of the Army.

Gaurav shot 196.2 in the junior final while Anmol managed 195.4. Hemendra Singh of Rajasthan won the Bronze with a score of 173.3.