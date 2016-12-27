Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Conte's Blues march on after record win

New Delhi: The English Premier League leaders Chelsea have tightened their grip on the Premier League title race by showing no signs of mercy towards Eddie Howe’s Bournmouth on matchday 18.

Antonio Conte’s emphatic 3-0 thrashing on Monday is now the club’s record 12th successive top-flight win.

The Premier League leaders were without Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante as Spanish internationals Pedro and Fabregas were Conte’s reinforcements with Michy Batshuayi remaining unused.

Also read: Chelsea star Eden Hazard was drunk during Lille farewell match

The chemistry between Pedro and Fabregas proved pivotal as Pedro netted twice, who later received a yellow card and will be unavailable for Chelsea's next trip to Stoke.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard also returned to his top form as he scored his 50th league goal giving Conte’s side a comfortable 3-0 winover Bournmouth at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues who are currently sitting on top of the table and are now nine points clear, will host Stoke City in their next match on Sunday.