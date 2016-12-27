Chile to compete in first-ever China Cup in January
By
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 16:10
First Published |
Chile, China Cup, football, FIFA, Croatia, Iceland, Guangxi Sports Center, Copa America, Football News, Sports News

Chile's national football team has confirmed its participation in the first-ever China Cup

Santiago: Chile's national football team has confirmed its participation in the first-ever China Cup in January.

A friendly tournament that has met with the approval of world soccer body FIFA, the China Cup is being organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Chinese Football Association (AFC), reports Xinhua news agency.

Also read: Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0: Conte's Blues march on after record win

Two-time Copa America champions Chile, European Championship dark horse Iceland, Croatia and host China will compete in the January 10-15 event at the Guangxi Sports Center in the southern Chinese city of Nanning.

"Our goal is to win the first China Cup and demonstrate why our national team is the champion of Copa America," Arturo Salah, president of Chile's National Association of Professional Football said on Monday. 

 

Tags:
Chile, China Cup, Football, FIFA, Croatia, Iceland, Guangxi Sports Center, Copa America, Football news, Sports News
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.