Lucas Vazquez hopes James Rodriguez will stay as teammate at Real Madrid

Madrid: Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez said he wished his teammate James Rodriguez from Colombia will stay at the Spanish football powerhouse.

Vazquez made the remark on Monday after the ceremony in which he was invested as ambassador of Spanish municipality of Curtis. He was born at A Coruña in the municipal area in 1991, reports Efe.

The Spanish midfielder said that the Colombia midfielder was his very close friend and is a great player.

Vazquez also pointed out that his Portuguese teammate Pepe, who could continue his career in China, had a great career in Real Madrid and in football.

He said that everything Pepe did, would be received well by the squad.

The midfielder expressed his happiness that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2016 for the fourth time.

As for La Liga leader Real Madrid, Vazquez pointed out that the squad was in good shape and doing well in the standings.

He, however, said there was a long way to go still to the end of the season.

Vazquez hoped that Real Madrid would continue making very good progress toward a title win.