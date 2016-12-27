Barcelona forward Neymar to play in Chapecoense benefit match

By IANS | Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 17:03
Rio de Janeiro: Barcelona forward Neymar has accepted an invitation to play in a charity football match for families affected by the Chapecoense plane crash, Brazilian media reported.

Former Argentina international midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron and Spain World Cup winner Joan Capdevila will also feature in Wednesday's fixture at the Maracana stadium, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition to remembering victims of the November 28 plane crash -- which killed 71 people, including 19 Chapecoense players and most of the Brazilian club's coaching staff -- the match will pay homage to Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Alberto Torres, who died in October.

More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the game, which is being organised by former Brazil great Zico.

Neymar is currently on holiday in Brazil as Spanish football takes its annual winter recess.

 

