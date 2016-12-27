Brazil's Ronaldo best striker of all time: Gonzalo Higuain

Rome: Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain reckoned that Brazil's Ronaldo was the best striker in football history.

Ronaldo is the best striker of all time, while Barcelona's Luis Suarez is doing quite well and has improved a lot since his time at Liverpool, the Argentine star said on Monday, reports Efe.

In an interview with retired French player David Trezeguet that was streamed on Italy's Mediaset Premium website, Higuain said his countryman, Sergio Aguero, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski were also good.

Higuain said he joined Juventus to win the Champions League.

The Argentine star said that, in general, he liked a player who made him have more fun than others who just score goals.

The 29-year-old Higuain said countryman and teammate Paulo Dybala was similar to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Higuain said he hoped to continue making progress with Juventus.