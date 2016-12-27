Pacer Shami’s father comes out in support of his son

New Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami’s father on Tuesday spoke up in support for his son who got trolled after posting his wife's photo on a social media platform.

“This is a well planned strategy to harass him (Shami). I appeal to all Indians to continue to support him,” said Touseef, the cricketer’s father.

Hitting out at religious fanatics, Touseef said, “We know what Islam says, we don't need anyone's unsolicited advice.”

On Christmas, the fast bowler posted some photographs of his family with the caption "Beautiful moments”. The posts drew flaks as his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless gown.

Celebrities, including songwriter Javed Akhtar and cricketer Mohammed Kaif, took to Twitter in defence of Shami.