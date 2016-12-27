PWL's UP franchise declares its squad

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh franchise of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) unveiled their new logo and squad here on Tuesday, ahead of the second edition that commences on January 2.

Named 'UP Dangal', the team has a mix of national and international stars. The team's line-up includes 2013 World Championship silver medallist and former Asian champion Amit Dahiya and another former Asian champion Amit Dhankar.

The Phogat sisters Geeta and Babita and two times Commonwealth Champion Mausum Khatri are the other Indians in the squad.

The international wrestlers in the squad are Andrey Kviatkovski of Ukraine in 65kg category, Cuba's Olympian Cuba Livan Lopez Azcuy in the 74kg category and Rio Olympics medallist Elitsa Yankova of Bulgaria in the 48kg category.

Rio Olympics silver medallist Maria Mamashuk will add to the team's strength in women's 75 kg category.

Team captain Geeta Phogat sounded optimistic about the team's chances.

"We are very happy to be part of the UP team and are ready to defend the title this time. I assure everyone nothing less than 100% this time from me and the team," Phogat said.