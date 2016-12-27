Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala appointed life presidents of IOA

New Delhi: Former Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi, an accused in the Rs 90 crore CWG scam, has been appointed as the life president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“Suresh Kalmadi's appointment as life president of IOA has been done as a part of tradition,” IOA sources said.

Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala's appointment as life presidents of IOA, has been done as a part of tradition: IOA Sources — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

Kalmadi was given a clean chit by the Parliament’s audit watchdog on Tuesday. Along with him, the INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala was also made the life president of IOA.

ALSO READ: Order on plea to cancel Abhay Chautala's bail on Aug 22

The resolution for their appointment was moved by Joint Secy Rakesh Gupta and 150 people who were part of the meeting agreed to it.

“The PAC had formed a sub-committee on the CWG. Many members, cutting across political lines, in the committee felt Kalmadi had been a victim of circumstances,” said a member of the Parliament.

Kalmadi was facing the charges of graft over the financial irregularities during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and was even jailed for 10 months.

He is primarily accused of awarding a contract to Swiss Timing Omega at an inflated value.

Reacting to the development, Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the government is shocked with IOA's decision.

"We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh kalmadi and Abhay Chautala Life Presidents of the IOA which is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges," Goel said in New Delhi.

"In fact IOA was suspended by IOC (international Olympic Council) when Abhay Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected as office bearers of IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management," he added.

"Sports is for public good and sports governance is a public function and, therefore, it is governed by Public law. We have sought details and on receipt of complete report we shall review the whole situation and take appropriate action.