Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala appointed life presidents of IOA

New Delhi: Former Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi, an accused in the Rs 90 crore CWG scam, has been appointed as the life president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
“Suresh Kalmadi's appointment as life president of IOA has been done as a part of tradition,” IOA sources said.
Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala's appointment as life presidents of IOA, has been done as a part of tradition: IOA Sources
Kalmadi was given a clean chit by the Parliament’s audit watchdog on Tuesday. Along with him, the INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala was also made the life president of IOA.
The resolution for their appointment was moved by Joint Secy Rakesh Gupta and 150 people who were part of the meeting agreed to it.
“The PAC had formed a sub-committee on the CWG. Many members, cutting across political lines, in the committee felt Kalmadi had been a victim of circumstances,” said a member of the Parliament.
Kalmadi was facing the charges of graft over the financial irregularities during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and was even jailed for 10 months.
He is primarily accused of awarding a contract to Swiss Timing Omega at an inflated value.
