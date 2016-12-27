PBL 2017: Hyderabad to host opener; final in Delhi
By
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 21:16
First Published |
PBL 2017, Premier Badminton League, badminton, Hyderabad, National Sports Club of India, BBD Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy, Koramangala Indoor Stadium

The event features six teams vying for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore

New Delhi: Hyderabad will host the opening match of the Premier Badminton League (PBL)'s second edition which starts on January 1, while the final will be held in New Delhi on January 14, it was announced on Tuesday.

After two days of action in Hyderabad, National Sports Club of India, Mumbai and BBD Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy will host the second and third leg respectively.

Koramangala Indoor Stadium will host the Bengaluru leg as well as be the home stadium of Chennai Smashers. Chennai has not been included in the schedule this year.

Also Read: PBL join hands with CRY to encourage child education

"We were very keen to extend PBL to Chennai this year, as it is one of the key markets for badminton in India. But unfortunately we have not been able to do it this year and we hope that from next year, Chennai and Tamil Nadu will become one of the key stops for PBL in the calendar," PBL's promoter SportzLive Managing Director Atul Pande said in a release.

The event features six teams vying for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore and will see Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers kick off the league at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.

The tie is being billed as the clash of titans with 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin (Hyderabad) and Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu going against each other on the opening day.

Tags:
PBL 2017, Premier Badminton League, Badminton, Hyderabad, National Sports Club of India, BBD Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy, Koramangala Indoor Stadium
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.