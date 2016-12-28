IOA V-P RK Anand speaks to NewsX over the Kalmadi-Chautala appointments

New Delhi: A major controversy erupted after ex-Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi, an accused in the Rs 90 crore CWG scam and Abhay Chautala, who is also facing corruption charges, were appointed as life presidents of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel while reacting on the issue said that it was a serious issue and he will sought a report from IOA.

"We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala life presidents of the IOA which is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges," Vijay Goel said in New Delhi.

"In fact IOA was suspended by IOC (International Olympic Council) when Abhay Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected as office bearers of IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management," he added.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX on Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala's appointment, IOA vice-president RK Anand said, “The majority decision taken by the IOA in the general meeting is final unless the IOC objects to that ... they are not being put back as presidents; life president is something different to the president— a president is an elected man. There is no question of any ban being proposed on the IOA, because they (life presidents) are not elected.”

Also Read: Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala appointed life presidents of IOA

Responding to the negative impact on the IOA by appointing Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents, Anand said a chargesheet is filed in the court of law on the basis of the evidence collected by the police. The statement made before the police is not admissible evidence, unless it is proved in the court of law.

However, Anand further said that Kalmadi should not be holding a post … he is not convicted but still an accused.

Earlier in the day, while speaking at the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress (INC), party vice-president Rahul Gandhi refused to comment on the Kalmadi-Chautala issue.

Kalmadi was given a clean chit by the Parliament’s audit watchdog on Tuesday. Along with him, the INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala was also made the life president of IOA.

The resolution for their appointment was moved by Joint Secretary Rakesh Gupta and 150 people who were part of the meeting agreed to it.

“The PAC had formed a sub-committee on the CWG. Many members, cutting across political lines, in the committee felt Kalmadi had been a victim of circumstances,” said a member of the Parliament.

Kalmadi was facing the charges of graft over the financial irregularities during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and was even jailed for 10 months.

He is primarily accused of awarding a contract to Swiss Timing Omega at an inflated value.

(For the full interview of RK Anand, watch the video.)