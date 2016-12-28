John Cena Vs AJ Styles: Road to Royal Rumble heats up

New Delhi: With WWE's paper view Royal Rumble just around the corner John Cena returned to Smackdown with a huge announcement by kicking off the Wild Card Finals by challenging the winner of the Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble.

Before the Smackdown main event, Women's Champion Alexa Bliss also battled out with Becky Lynch.

American Alpha were crowned as Smackdown Tag team Champions when they defeated The Wyatt Family, Heath Slater and Rhyno and The Usos in a Four Corners Elimination match.

AJ Styles, later in the main event successfully retained his WWE Championship title after battling out Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in Smackdown Live's Wild Card Finals.

The champion was confronted by John Cena after his win when he came down to the ring and offered him a handshake.

Styles in reply pointed at his title and trash talked him.

Cena offered a show of respect to Styles as he layed the title in front of Cena and screamed that his title isn’t going anywhere as Smackdown came to a close.

WWE's paper view Royal Rumble will have its traditional 30-man battle royal in which the beast in carnage Brock lesner, will enter the rumble with Bill Goldberg.