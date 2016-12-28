Ajay Maken slams Suresh Kalmadi-Abhay Chautala appointments as IOA life presidents

New Delhi: Slamming the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing ex-Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala, both are facing corruption charges, as IOA’s life presidents, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday said that by appointing them, the Indian sports is going backwards instead of forward.

“Chautala ji aur Kalmadi ji ko IOA life presidents bana kar hamne apne sports ki ulti ginti shuru kar di,” Ajay Maken.

The senior Congress leader Maken also said, “Can't believe chargesheeted people are made presidents of IOA. Happy that the Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel issued strong statement on it, but he must act now."

"The IOA must be pressurised to take this decision back," Maken added.

A major controversy was erupted after ex-Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi, an accused in the Rs 90 crore CWG scam and Abhay Chautala, who is also facing corruption charges, were appointed as life presidents of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Sports Minister Vijay Goel, while hitting out the IOA had said that it was a serious issue and that he will sought report from IOA.

"We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala life presidents of the IOA which is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges," Vijay Goel said in New Delhi.

Earlier, speaking exclusively to NewsX on Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala's appointment, IOA vice-president RK Anand said, “The majority decision taken by the IOA in the general meeting is final unless the IOC objects to that ... they are not being put back as presidents; life president is something different to the president— a president is an elected man. There is no question of any ban being proposed on the IOA, because they (life presidents) are not elected.”