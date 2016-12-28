Suresh Kalmadi turns down position of IOA lifetime president

New Delhi: NewsX has accessed the letter of Suresh Kalmadi to Indian Olympic Association (IOA). In this letter that has been addressed to Narayana Ramachandran, Kalmadi has turned down the offer to be the lifetime president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Suresh Kalmadi, in the letter, also mentioned that he will not accept the honour until the time his name is not cleared from all the accusations against him.

Former Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi was an accused in the Rs 90 crore Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam. Kalmadi was given a clean chit by the Parliament’s audit watchdog on Tuesday. Along with him, the INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala was also made the life president of IOA.

Kalmadi was facing the charges of graft over the financial irregularities during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and was even jailed for 10 months.

He is primarily accused of awarding a contract to Swiss watchmakers Omega at an inflated value.

Reacting to the development, Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the government is shocked with IOA's decision.

Here is the copy of the letter written by Suresh Kalmadi: