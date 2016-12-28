Anthony Martial eyes Sevilla move due to lack opportunities at Manchester United

Manchester: Lack of first team opportunities has forced Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial to weigh up a potential move to Sevilla, his agent has admitted.

Martial's representative, Philippe Lamboley, has revealed that his client is willing to consider the idea of rediscovering his best form elsewhere.

"We are studying the Sevilla option in detail," Lamboley told ABCdeSevilla.

Also Read: Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne hospitalised after drunken brawl

"Sevilla are a very good club, are in a good position in La Liga, play in the Champions League and have a great coach. That's all I can tell you."

Martial has admitted that he is finding his limited role difficult to fathom, though he has pledged to work through it and earn his place in the side.

"This is a test I have to get through. That's the way things go when you are still developing as a player and it forms your mentality," he said earlier this month.

"It is difficult because the only thing you want is to get out there and help the team and you cannot do that when you are on the bench. But that is a choice I have to accept."