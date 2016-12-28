Danny Welbeck back in training for Arsenal

London: There was good news for English football giants Arsenal on Wednesday as forward Danny Welbeck returned to full training for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury in May.

According to a report in Goal.com, Welbeck underwent surgery to repair his damaged cartilage, which he suffered in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in May, this year.

He was initially ruled out for nine months for the injury, which also forced him to miss the European Championship in France this summer.

He is also unlikely to be involved in Arsenal's next match against Crystal Palace on January 1.

Speaking last week, Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger said: "He will need some time. It is like the start of a new career for him after so much time out."