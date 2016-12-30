Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar set to make WWE debut in 2017 ?

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic Champion and former world champion, Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was earlier in talks to join World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is being strongly rumoured to make his debut in November 2017.

“Ever since getting the offer in October, Sushil didn’t really pay attention to it, but after repeated calls from the WWE representatives, a negotiation has been settled, in terms of finances. But the major issue, in this case, is Sushil’s willingness to continue an amateur wrestling career,” sources told a leading sports website.

Sources also reveal the negotiations that started in October took a while but went really smoothly.

The wrestler who has been tempted from the multimillion dollar deal to join WWE initially didn’t seem much interested.

Although, after failing to qualify for the Rio Olympics, he will be looking to turn the series of misfortune around by following the footsteps of The Great Khali (Dalip Singh), the first Indian professional wrestler to be signed to a contract by WWE.