Share and Care Run half-marathons in Delhi-NCR to support underprivileged athletes

With the festive season round the corner and with the New Year arriving, Tarun Walecha and his group are running half marathons from December 25 to 31, for charity.  
 
The group is going to collect sports gears from various running groups across Delhi and NCR for charity. Walecha and his group of runners will donate the collected gears to two different NGOs on January 1, 2017.
 
The Share and Care Run is about creating awareness among the citizens to take up running and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is also about showing the softer side of the privileged class towards the deprived.
