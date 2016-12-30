Olympian Dipa Karmakar returns BMW car, blames bad roads of Agartala

Agartala: Olympian Dipa Karmakar recently returned the BMW car which she received on her outstanding performance at the Rio Olympics, from cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Karmakar’s reason for returning the high-end luxury car was the terrible conditions of roads in the capital city of Agartala, Tripura. The absence of BMW’s service centre was another important factor for returning the car.

The star gymnast lamented, "There is no showroom or service centre of BMW car in Tripura. If the car developed any technical snag during driving, how would I repair this? There are also not sufficient suitable roads in Agartala and other places of the mountainous state to ply the luxury car.”

"Sir (coach Bisheshwar Nandi) discussed these matters with V. Chamundeshwarnath. He agreed to deposit money equal to a BMW car cost to my bank account. We would be happy whatever amount they give instead of the BMW car," she added.

After returning the BMW, Dipa bought a brand new Hyundai Elantra from the Rs 25 lakh she received.

Hyderabad District Badminton Association gifted the BMW car to Dipa Karmakar and Indian Team’s Olympic Goodwill Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar handed it to her post her return from the Olympics held at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.