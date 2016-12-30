Argentina footballer Carlos Tevez joins Chinese club

Buenos Aires: Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has joined the growing number of international stars in Chinese football by moving to Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors.

The Buenos Aires club ended days of speculation by confirming the move on their official website on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC reached a transfer agreement with Argentina Club Atletico Boca Juniors. Carlos Alberto Tevez has officially joined Shanghai Shenhua," the statement said.

No financial details were given but media reports said the Chinese Super League outfit paid 84 million euros (around $88.4 million) for the 32-year-old, making him the world's sixth most expensive player.

Only Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Neymar have commanded higher transfer fees.

Tevez is also understood to have secured a weekly salary of 720,000 euros ($757,102) on a two-year contract, making him the world's highest paid footballer.

His move comes less than a week after Brazilian midfielder Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for a reported 71 million euros (around $74.7 million).

Other high-profile players to join Super League clubs in recent times are Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Demba Ba (Shanghai Shenhua) and Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune).

Tevez rejoined his boyhood club Boca Juniors in June last year and helped them win the league title six months later.

His career has also included spells at Corinthians, West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

Shanghai Shenhua finished fourth in the 2016 Chinese Super League standings, 16 points behind champions Guangzhou Evergrande.