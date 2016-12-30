Government suspends recognition granted to IOA: Vijay Goel

New Delhi: The government has suspended recognition granted to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) until it reverses its decision on appointments of Suresh Kalmadi and Abahy Singh Chautala as its life presidents, said Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Friday.

“The day IOA took this decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala as life presidents, the government clarified that they don't agree with it as the decision was against basic ethics. Government has decided to suspend their recognition till it reverses the order,” Goel said.

The union minister further said that it was necessary to send a message across that associations are accountable to public and must abide by the code of conduct.

The nation was taken aback after scam-tainted Kalmadi and Chautala were made honorary life presidents of the IOA on Tuesday.

Political leaders including Goel and senior Congress leader Ajay Maken criticised the decision of the Indian sport federation. Goel has also threatened to break all ties with the IOA if it does not sack tainted Kalmadi and Chautala from its posts of life presidents.