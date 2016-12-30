West Brom striker Saido Berahino still needs time to be match ready

London: According to West Bromwich Albion coach Tony Pulis, striker Saido Berahino is still unable for a starting role at the English football club as he is facing mental and physical issues.

Having featured in just five games in all competitions for the club this season, Berahino, as his coach said, is getting ready and is just a few games away from match fitness.

"Saido's getting on with his job. We need to get games into him. He is nowhere near ready we think to start a game of football so it's just about him getting games and that is what we are trying to do," Pulis was quoted as saying in Goal.com of the striker, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

His last appearance was in West Brom's 1-0 win over Bournemouth on September 10. "It's both mental and physical. He's trained every day and it's now just about getting him some games.

"We'll wait and see (if there is a possibility of him leaving in January).Every window has brought speculation and we have another four or five weeks to get through that."