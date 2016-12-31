Neymar says Olympic penalty kick was his most anxious moment
By
| Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 11:17
First Published |
Neymar, FC Barcelona, Brazil, Brazil football, Brazilian footballer, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro

Neymar converted the penalty to give Brazil their first-ever Olympic gold medal for football.

Rio de Janeiro: FC Barcelona and Brazil football star Neymar has confessed that taking the last penalty of the shoot-out against Germany in the final at the Rio Olympics was his most anxious moment till date.

Neymar converted the penalty to give Brazil their first-ever Olympic gold medal for football, winning 5-4 on tie-breaker. It was 1-1 after extra time.

Also Read: Former Manchester United and Argentina star Veron announces comeback

"I am remembering that walk to it," the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Thursday. "It was the most nervous moment of my life. I couldn't think of anything but 'For the love of God, where will I kick this ball?'

"Then God gave me the capacity to be calm and score that goal."

Neymar was at the Maracana stadium in Rio for a charity game organised by former Brazil superstar Zico.

 

 

Tags:
Neymar, FC Barcelona, Brazil, Brazil football, Brazilian footballer, Rio Olympics, RIO DE JANEIRO
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.