Neymar says Olympic penalty kick was his most anxious moment

Rio de Janeiro: FC Barcelona and Brazil football star Neymar has confessed that taking the last penalty of the shoot-out against Germany in the final at the Rio Olympics was his most anxious moment till date.

Neymar converted the penalty to give Brazil their first-ever Olympic gold medal for football, winning 5-4 on tie-breaker. It was 1-1 after extra time.

"I am remembering that walk to it," the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Thursday. "It was the most nervous moment of my life. I couldn't think of anything but 'For the love of God, where will I kick this ball?'

"Then God gave me the capacity to be calm and score that goal."

Neymar was at the Maracana stadium in Rio for a charity game organised by former Brazil superstar Zico.