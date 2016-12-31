PCB likely to sue BCCI for not honouring MoU

Lahore: A miffed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling at taking the legal route in demanding compensation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which according to the PCB has dishonoured the MoU signed between the two boards.

PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan on Friday stressed that the board had suffered huge losses after India refused to play Pakistan, as reported by the Dawn newspaper.

"India signed MoU but did not play any series, so we will ask International Cricket Council (ICC) to compensate this loss as the MoU was signed in an ICC meeting so they are also aware of the matter," the PCB chief said.

"We will file a legal case against India and will seek compensation soon or urge them to play a series against us," he maintained.

PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi also added, saying: "PCB has suffered a loss of $200 million because India refused to play the promised series against Pakistan."