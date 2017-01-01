Plagued by injuries, Indian tennis ace Somdev Devvarman announces retirement

New Delhi: One of the most promising young talent in Indian tennis, Somdev Devvarman has announced his retirement from the professional sport on Sunday after voluntarily missing out the Chennai Open.

Somedev made his tennis debut in 2008 and later recorded stirring victories against Dusan lajovic and Jiri Vesely in World Group Playoffs.

The 31-year-old is the only Indian singles player to reach the finals of the Chennai Open back in 2009.

He was presented the Arjuna Award in 2011 after performances landed him 2 golds in Men's singles and Men's doubles at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

Plagued by injuries, Devvarman played his last match 2 years ago against Sebastian Fanselow eventually losing 3-6,2-6.

His 44–1 win-loss record in 2008 at the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship remains unprecedented.