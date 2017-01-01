Ricky Ponting appointed Australia T20Is coach against Sri Lanka

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday confirmed that former captain Ricky Ponting will work as an interim assistant coach with the country’s Twenty20 International (T20I) squad during the upcoming series against Sri Lanka in February.

The former star batsman will work alongside the already-appointed interim head coach Justin Langer and interim assistant coach Jason Gillespie during the three matches in Melbourne (February 17), Geelong (February 20) and Adelaide (February 22).

The trio have been brought in as the core of the existing Australia team set to be in India for a four-match Test assignment starting on February 23, according to a CA release.

Ponting said: "I always said when I retired that I wanted to get back involved and what better way to do it than alongside a couple of my best mates in cricket, Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie?"

"We have some incredible Twenty20 talent in this country and I can't wait to work with JL, Dizzy and those selected to have a real crack at doing special for Australia's Twenty20 International ambitions."

Ponting scored more than 27,000 international runs during a decorated international career that included playing in three ICC Cricket World Cup-winning sides in 1999, 2003 and 2007, the last two as captain in unbeaten campaigns.

Ponting has extensive experience of the shortest form of the game too, captaining his country in the first ever T20I, against New Zealand in 2005, and then leading the side in the first two editions of the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007 and 2009.

His professional playing career concluded at the Antigua Hawksbills in the inaugural edition of the Caribbean Premier League in 2013. He then went on to coach the Mumbai Indians to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Ponting has also been one of the faces and voices of Network Ten's award-winning coverage of the KFC Big Bash League (BBL).

Commenting on Ponting's appointment, CA Executive General Manager Team Performance) Pat Howard said: "It is terrific news that we have secured Ricky's services to work alongside Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie during the series against Sri Lanka."

"By getting him on board during the series it will allow Justin, Jason and the players to tap into his extensive Twenty20 knowledge, gained through his time playing and coaching in domestic tournaments in England, the Caribbean, India and Australia, as well as through his time watching the KFC BBL for Network Ten," Howard said.

He added, "The fact Ricky, Justin and Jason all know each other so well through their many years together in the Australia team means they will gel quickly and their significant collective experience of the format should ensure the squad that is selected gets all the guidance it needs off the field."