Mohammad Kaif runs into Twitter controversy

New Delhi: Mohammad Kaif has become the latest cricketer to be at the centre of a controversy after posting pictures of himself performing 'surya namaskar' on social media.

"Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system, a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde," Kaif posted on Twitter alongside four pictures which depict him performing the ancient Indian exercise.

However, his gesture did not go down well with a section of people who accused him of insulting his religion through his actions.

Although a lot of Twitter users defended Kaif, the uproar prompted the former India batsman to defend his actions.

"In all 4pics, I had Allah in my heart. Cant understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion. It benefits ALL," Kaif posted later.

India pacer Mohammed Shami had also run into a similar controversy a couple of days ago after posting a picture with his wife on social networking site Facebook.