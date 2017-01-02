PBL: Marin crushes Sindhu as Hyderabad beat Chennai in opener

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Hunters opened their Premier Badminton League (PBL) campaign with a 4-3 win over Chennai Smashers here on Sunday.

Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain overcame Rio Games runner-up PV Sindhu 11-8, 12-14, 11-2 in the highly-anticipated clash to give Hyderabad a 1-0 crucial lead.

Delighted with her win, Marin said: "It was a wonderful match and the way the crowd was behind, it was wonderful. Their support meant and lot and helped me to perform a lot better."

But Tommy Sugiarto pulled Chennai level with an 11-6, 11-8 win over B. Sai Praneeth.

British Adcock couple, Chris and Gabrielle won Chennai's 'Trump Match' over R. Satwiksairaj and Hoi Wah Chau 11-7, 11-9 to give the visitors the 3-1 advantage.

Trailing 1-3, the hosts needed to pull off their socks and they managed to make a sensational comeback as Rajiv Ouseph beat Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 6-11, 11-8, 11-6 to make it 2-3.

Hyderabad's tactic of making the men's doubles match as their 'Trump Match' paid off as Malaysian experienced customers Tan Boon Heong and Tan Wee Kiong moved past Mads Pieter Kolding and B. Sumeeth Reddy 11-7, 11-8 to ensure a 4-3 victory for Hyderabad.