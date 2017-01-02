India pacer Shami posts another photo with wife, wishes fans happy New Year
Kolkata: In what can be taken as a rebuttal to the social media storm that took centre stage after Mohammed Shami posted a picture with his wife on Twitter a few days ago, the India pacer on Sunday posted another similar photo wishing his fans a happy New Year.

 

Shami was attacked by a section of social media users over a photo featuring him with his wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter. He was then trolled, with some even abusing him for his wife's sleeveless outfit.

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why Hasin Jahan was not wearing a hijab. 

