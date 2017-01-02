BCCI President Anurag Thakur removed by Supreme Court; Ajay Shirke also removed

New Delhi: In a big setback to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI), the president Anurag Thakur and the secretary Ajay Shirke of the governing body were removed on Monday by Supreme Court (SC).

The decision has come after Anurag Thakur was accused for lying while under oath to the SC and the Apex Court accepted the proposal of the Lodha Panel to take action against the BCCI top bosses.

While taking its decision, the Court asked, “why prosecution should not be initiated against him (Thakur)?” and issued him a show cause notice following his removal from the post of president.

SC further said that the BCCI and state board officials failed to implement its orders to bring transparency and accountability in the cricket body.

Fali Nariman and senior SC lawyer Gopal Subramanium have been appointed as Amicus Curiae to find out who would be the next officials to take over the helm of BCCI.

The next date of hearing in BCCI matter has been set on 19 January.

Reacting on the removal of the officials, Justice Lodha said, “It’s the victory for the game of cricket and it will flourish, administrators come and go but it’s for the benefit of the game.”

Its the victory for the game of cricket and it will flourish, administrators come and go but its for the benefit of the game: Justice Lodha pic.twitter.com/9Nkfyx5LIZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were appointed as president and secretary of BBCI, respectively, in May 2016.