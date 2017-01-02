Justice Lodha and cricket authorities react to Thakur, Shirke removal

New Delhi: The removal of Anurag Thakur as the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by the Supreme Court (SC) drew response from cricket authorities including Justice Lodha and Justice Mudgal.

Calling the SC decision logical, Justice RM Lodha said, “Once committee's reforms were accepted by the Supreme Court in its July 18 order, it had to be implemented. This is a logical consequence.”

Lodha also said it was a victory for sports in India especially for cricket.

#WATCH: Victory for cricket, administrators come & go but ultimately its for the game's benefit says Justice Lodha on Thakur/Shirke removal pic.twitter.com/mmic3v09zx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

"I wish and hope it acts as a temple for other sports organisations as well." He said the Supreme Court's order would lead to transparency, accountability and good governance in cricket.

The former Chief Justice said the court order on July 18 had to be "implemented and obeyed".

"It was to happen, and now this has happened. Had submitted three reports before the Supreme Court; even then it wasn't implemented," he said.

Ajay Shirke was also removed from his position as secretary in the BCCI.

Even Justice Mukul Mudgal was critical of Thakur and Shirke’s defiance and said that the axed duo have borne consequences for not obeying SC orders.

Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Secretary Niranjan Shah said that whatever Supreme Court says is final and everyone will have to abide by that.

Also, former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi welcomed the decision of SC saying, “This will be very good for Indian sports and cricket in particular.”

This will be very good for Indian sports and cricket in particular: Bishan Singh Bedi on Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke's removal from BCCI pic.twitter.com/SZtop2N6r4 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

Former BCCI chief Sharad Pawar refused to comment on the issue saying he has not read the judgement.