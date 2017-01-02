Pro Wrestling League extravaganza starts today; click here for the full schedule

New Delhi: The second edition of the much-loved Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will be commencing from today. A host of top fighters from around the world will be participating in the league with their Indian counterparts.

Unlike the previous edition, the second edition of Pro Wrestling League will be hosted at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 2 to 19.

The second edition of the tournament will also feature 6 new teams namely Delhi Sultans, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, UP Dangal, NCR Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers. The tournament will feature a total of 54 wrestlers.

The grapplers will be taking over each other for a whooping prize of Rs 15 crore along with the coveted title.

On January 2, the opening night when the first match will take place, defending champions Mumbai Maharathi will be seen taking on last year's runners-up Haryana Hammers.

The second league of PWL will witness 15 matches followed by the semi-finals on January 17 and 18.

The matches will be played in nine weight categories out of which 57 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg and 97 kg are male categories while 48 kg, 53 kg, 58 kg and 75 kg are female categories.

Here is the full schedule of PWL edition 2:

02 January 2017 Haryana Hammers VS Mumbai Maharathi

03 January 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS Jaipur Ninjas

04 January 2017 Haryana Hammers VS UP Dangal

05 January 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS NCR Punjab Royals

06 January 2017 Delhi Sultans VS Jaipur Ninjas

07 January 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS UP Dangal

08 January 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS Delhi Sultans

09 January 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS Jaipur Ninjas

10 January 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS UP Dangal

11 January 2017 Delhi Sultans VS Haryana Hammers

12 January 2017 UP Dangal Vs Jaipur Ninjas

13 January 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS Delhi Sultans

14 January 2017 Haryana Hammers VS Jaipur Ninjas

15 January 2017 UP Dangal VS Delhi Sultans

16 January 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS Haryana Hammers

17 January 2017 Semi Final 1

18 January 2017 Semi Final 2

19 January 2017 Final