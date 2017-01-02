If SC feels BCCI would do better under retired judges then I wish them all the best: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Speaking out after the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday removed Anurag Thakur from the post of President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Thakur said, "If SC feels that BCCI would do better under retired judges then I wish them all the best, I am sure they will do well."

"BCCI is the best managed sports organisation in the country and India has the best cricket infrastructure in the world. For me it was not a personal battle but for the autonomy of the sports body. I respect SC like any citizen should," Anurag said.

"Inida has more quality players than anywhere in the world. For me it was not a personal battle but it was a battle for the autonomy of the sport body," Anurag added.

Earlier in the day, in a big setback to the, the BCCI president Anurag Thakur and the secretary Ajay Shirke of the governing body were removed by SC.

The decision had come after Anurag Thakur was accused for lying while under oath to the SC and the Apex Court accepted the proposal of the Lodha Panel to take action against the BCCI top bosses.

While taking its decision, the Court asked, “Why prosecution should not be initiated against him (Thakur)?” and issued him a show cause notice following his removal from the post of president.

SC further said that the BCCI and state board officials failed to implement its orders to bring transparency and accountability in the cricket body.

Fali Nariman and senior SC lawyer Gopal Subramanium have been appointed as Amicus Curiae to find out who would be the next officials to take over the helm of BCCI.

The next date of hearing in BCCI matter has been set on 19 January.

Reacting on the removal of the officials, Justice Lodha said, “It’s the victory for the game of cricket and it will flourish, administrators come and go but it’s for the benefit of the game.”

Commenting on Anurag's removal as President of BCCI by the Supreme Court, his father said, "Don’t think there is a need to comment on SC’s verdict, law takes it own course."

