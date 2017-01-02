Virat Kohli takes inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli recently revealed his appreciation for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and said he draw a lot of inspiration from the Portuguese footballer.

The Indian cricketing phenomenon said, “I take a lot of inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo. My training regime is fixed by the trainer. But, the way Ronaldo has stayed on top for so many years, it's nothing but down to hard work.”

31-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his tremendous work rate on the pitch and, arguably, hasn’t seen a rough patch of form since he shot to fame during his Manchester United days.

Further adding to the string of praises for the 2016 Ballon d’Or winner, Virat Kohli also mentioned FC Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi saying, “I have heard Ronaldo is the most hardworking footballer in the world and that's why he is where he is. Lionel Messi is a ‘freak’, but this guy (Ronaldo) is giving him a run for his money because of his hard work.”

Since his debut, the Delhi-born cricketer has proven his mettle every time at the highest level of sport and has raked in a number of records and accolades.