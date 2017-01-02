I-League: Sony Norde doubtful for Mohun Bagan opener

Norde is having a problem with his tickets

Kolkata: I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan could be without mercurial forward Sony Norde when they play the opener against Churchill Brothers on Sunday, it is learnt.

The Haitian international is having a problem with his tickets, according to the Bagan officials.

Norde is currently enjoying fatherhood and it is uncertain whether the Haiti Copa America squad member will return to the city squad in time.

Meanwhile, AIFF Player of the Year Jeje Lalpekhlua and stopper Anas Edathodika will join training from Wednesday while FC Pune City defender Eduardo Perera will arrive in the city on the same morning.

