Sourav Ganguly to be Anurag Thakur's successor as BCCI president?

New Delhi: After the removal of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their posts by the Supreme Court, former India captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to be in pole position to take over as BCCI president.

For an interim Committee, names will be suggested by Gopal Subramanium and Fali Nariman through a scheduled meeting on Jan 19.

In the meantime the senior-most vice-president of BCCI will be running the Board affairs as acting President.

As the contracts for the upcoming IPL in summer are yet to be finalised, the board is expected to appoint an interim head immediately.

Other candidates including Dr G Gangaraju(vice-president, South Zone), CK Khanna (vice-president, Central Zone) and ML Nehru (vice-president) did not qualify based on the new criteria making the Prince of Kolkata, who is the current head of Cricket Association of Bengal, leads among the favourites to take over as BCCI's next board president.