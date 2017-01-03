‘Exodus’ to China — Axel Witsel joins Chinese club for $52 million
By
| Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 13:34
First Published |
Axel Witsel, Belgium, Chinese football, Tianjin Quanjian, Russian football, Zenit St. Petersburg, Serie A, Juventus, Italy, Chinese Super League, January transfers, football transfers

Axel Witsel will become one of the best paid players in the world to play in the Chinese Super League.

Brussels: Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel has confirmed that he reached an agreement to play the next three seasons at Chinese football club Tianjin Quanjian for 50 million euros ($52 million).

The Zenit St. Petersburg player told Italian portal Tuttosport on Monday that it was a very difficult decision because on the one hand there was an offer from a top club like reigning Serie A champions Juventus of Italy, reports Efe news agency.

Axel Witsel added that on the other hand there was a crucial offer for his family from the Chinese side that he couldn't turn down.

Also Read: Argentina footballer Carlos Tevez joins Chinese club

Witsel, the 27-year-old international, whose salary was around three million euros (around $3.2 million) in Russia, will reportedly receive about 16 million euros (around $16.7 million) per year from the Chinese side, trained by former Italy defender and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro.

He will become one of the best paid players in the world to play in the Chinese Super League.

 

 

Tags:
Axel Witsel, Belgium, Chinese football, Tianjin Quanjian, Russian football, Zenit St. Petersburg, Serie A, Juventus, Italy, Chinese Super League, January transfers, football transfers
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.