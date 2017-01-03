Shillong Lajong completes signing of foreign players for I-League

Shillong: I-League football club Shillong Lajong announced the signing of three foreigners -- Romanian defender Dan Gelu Ignat, Japanese midfielder Yuta Kinowaki and Cameroonian striker Aser Pierrick Dipanda -- for the 2016-17 I-League season on Tuesday.

They have also retained the services of Brazilian forward Fabio Pena Henrique, who scored four goals for the club in his debut campaign in India in the 2015-16 season.

It will be Ignat's first season in India while Kinowaki played for Aizawl FC last season. Dipanda appeared for DSK Shivajians.

Shillong Lajong FC Head Coach Thangboi Singto said in a release, "Dan is a professional who has experience playing in different leagues. We needed experience and leadership in defence and that's exactly what Dan brings to the team. We wish him the best and believe that he will be a big addition to the team."

"Yuta was one of the best midfielders in I-League last season and based on his performance he is brought in to lead the young and talented midfield players we have and I believe our midfield position becomes much stronger having him on our team."

"Dipanda scored 7 I League goals last season and comes in to get us more goals and more sting to our attack line. We hope that he will better his performance this season and get goals for us to win matches."

The I-League begins with Lajong playing an away match against title holders Bengaluru FC on January 7.