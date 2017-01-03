Germany winger Julian Draxler signs with PSG

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) officially presented Germany winger Julian Draxler, signed until June 30, 2021, from German football club Wolfsburg on Tuesday for a reported transfer fee of 38 million euros ($39.4 million).

Draxler, 23, expressed his delight after signing the contract.

"For the first time in my career, I'm going to discover a new country, a new league. And I'm very proud to take this new step at a club which has become a benchmark in Europe and has signed a lot of great players in recent years," he said in a statement.

"I will do everything to help Paris Saint-Germain win new trophies and continue to grow internationally," Draxler, a member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, added.

He started his career with Schalke before moving to Wolfsburg. With his two German clubs, Draxler totalled 153 Bundesliga appearances and 47 European games, including 34 in the UEFA Champions League.

Draxler was recently criticised for his attitude with Wolfsburg this season after failing to secure a move away last summer.

Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke of his satisfaction at having signed a "coveted German international" which reaffirms the attractive power of the reigning French football champions.

"Draxler has all the qualities to play a major role in the club's project and become a fan favourite. With his signature, we are maintaining Paris Saint-Germain's extremely high ambitions, where all our supporters want us to see their club succeed," Al-Khelaifi said.

According to L'Equipe, the 23-year-old German will receive a salary of 421,000 euros ($437,383) per month.