Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Ibrahimovic injury 'would be a disaster'

New Delhi: There is little doubt that Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is invaluable to Manchester United who are performing consistently well after suffering a slew of defeats at the start of the season.

After being transferred to Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain, the Swedish striker suffered a bit of dry spell on the pitch where he was repeatedly criticised for his lackadaisical performance. However, all that seems to have changed for now.

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho said that if the 35-year-old were to suffer an injury, it would spell a disaster for the team. Zlatan has so far scored 12 goals in 17 matches.

"Obviously it would be a disaster, but that is football. [The goals he has scored] are not a surprise. In Spain, Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] have a lot of penalties to score. They are phenomenal players with lots of penalties to score goals. Here, Zlatan has 18 matches and one penalty. It is not so easy to score goals," said Mourinho.

Manchester United will play against Liverpool on 15th January.