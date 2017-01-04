Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian cricket team

Mumbai: Arguably the greatest captain to lead the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday, stepped down as the skipper of the India’s One Day International (ODI) and T20 cricket team. Dhoni told the BCCI that he wished to be relieved of the captaincy of the side.

Dhoni, however, will be available for selection for the upcoming upcoming series against England starting January 15, but wouldn't be continuing in the skipper's role. “The same has been conveyed to the Senior Selection Committee,” read a statement by the BCCI.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game," a statement from the board read.

Commenting on the development, BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri said: "On behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank M.S. Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats."

"Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket," he added.

The Ranchi lad had hung his boots from the longest format of the game on December 30, 2014, following the drawn Test against Australia in Melbourne, the fourth of the five Test series. Virat Kohli was then handed the reins to lead the team.

MS Dhoni was first crowned the captain of the Indian ODI team on September 18, 2007, following Rahul Dravid's resignation as captain.

He guided the Indian team to two World Cup trophies - the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, and the 2011 ODI World Cup, the latter with a winning six.

India also reached the pinnacle in Tests and ODIs under the leadership of ‘Captain Cool’. Virat Kohli, India's Test captain, is expected to fill in the shoes of the outgoing champion captain.