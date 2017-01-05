Real Madrid demolish Sevilla without Ronaldo

New Delhi: Real Madrid kick-started 2017 with a stunning win over Sevilla in Copa del Rey and extended their record-breaking unbeaten run to 38 games.

Madrid were without their star players, 2016 Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Spanish International Sergio Ramos and Welsh winger Gareth Bale, who is sidelined with an ankle injury,

Despite the absence of several key players, the hosts were off and running after breaking the deadlock inside 11 minutes thanks to James Rodriguez when he unleashed a stunning strike past Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

The whites made it 2-0 through a Toni Kroos corner in which Raphael Varane leapt highest and headed the ball home.

The home side continued to pour heavily on Sevilla throughout the first half in search of increasing the lead and made it 3-0 when James converted the penalty after Luca Modric was fouled in the area by Mariano.

Sevilla were allowed to have more possession in the second half as the clock ticked down the whites eventually held on to their 3 goals lead until the end.