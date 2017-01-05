15 not-so-common things about ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as the skipper of the India’s One Day International (ODI) and T20 team. Dhoni told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wished to be relieved of captaincy duties.

Dhoni, however, will be available for selection for the series against England starting January 15, but wouldn't be continuing in the skipper's role. “The same has been conveyed to the Senior Selection Committee,” read a statement by the BCCI.

MS Dhoni was first crowned the captain of the Indian ODI team on September 18, 2007, following Rahul Dravid's resignation as captain.

He guided the Indian team to two World Cup trophies - the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, and the 2011 ODI World Cup, the latter with a winning six.

Here are 15 interesting facts about Captain cool:

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the highest individual income tax-payer in Jharkhand state and among one of the highest in India.

2. Initially excelled in badminton and football, Dhoni was selected at district and club level in these sports.

3. The wicketkeeper batsman made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004, and was run out on the first ball.

4. According to Forbes, MS Dhoni’s net worth is $30 million, which exceeds Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth.

5. Mahi’s long golden hair that were admired by none other than former Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf, were inspired by John Abraham’s look!

6. He endorses nearly 15 brands from clothes to soft drinks. Which makes him the second in this league - first is Shah Rukh Khan.

7. In 2007, it was Sachin Tendulkar who recommended MS Dhoni’s name for India’s skipper, given Dhoni’s calm nature and friendly equation with the rest of the team.

8. Dhoni was conferred with the honorary rank of Lt Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army in November 2011. Dhoni has, time and again, iterated that he would like to play some role in the Army in the future.

9. MSD loves fast bikes. He has 23 of them, and counting!

10. Dhoni is the only player to win the ICC Player of the Year award, twice!

11. Dhoni is the only captain in the ODIs to score a century while batting at number 7. He did it against Pakistan in December 2012.

12. Chennai Super Kings bought him for $1.5 million in the IPL in the very first season making him the most expensive player in the IPL.

13. Dhoni was employed as a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) at Kharagpur Railway Station from 2001 to 2003.

14. Mahi even owns a racing team called Mahi Racing team India! The team competes in Super Sport World Championship.

15. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni is known to carry electrical cooker with her every time she accompanies her husband on cricket tours.