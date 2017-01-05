Middlesbrough sign Benin striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa

London: English top division football club Middlesbrough has announced the signing of Benin forward Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa.

The Benin international on Wednesday became the first deal for the English Premier League (EPL) club, coached by Spanish Aitor Karanka, in this winter transfer market, reports Efe.

The 28-year-old joined Middlesbrough for $8.6 million until June 2020. The African player passed the medical tests on Tuesday and signed his new contract with the English club.

Gestede scored five goals in 24 games with Aston Villa last season, while he scored four goals in 19 matches this season.

The Benin international, who will wear jersey number 29, will fight for a place in his new team, along with teammates Spaniard Alvaro Negredo and Uruguayan Christian Stuani.

Newly-promoted Middlesbrough are in 16th place in the EPL with 19 points.