Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar leads tributes to Dhoni

New Delhi: After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as the skipper of India's One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International sides, his team-mates and former stars saluted the 35-year-old for his contribution to the game.

The Ranchi stumper on Wednesday stepped down as the limited overs skipper but made himself available for selection for the three ODIs and T20Is against England starting on January 15. He had already retired from Test cricket in December 2014.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar recounted the moments when he captained the country to T20 and ODI World Cup triumphs.

"Congratulations to MSD on a wonderful career as a captain leading India to success in both T20 and ODI World Cups. Have seen him emerge from an aggressive player to a steady and decisive captain. It's a day to celebrate his successful captaincy and respect his decision. Wish MSD the very best," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

His contemporaries Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma and other players also heaped praise on Dhoni.

Raina said: "India's most successful captain who translated his vision into reality. Inspired many to dream more, do more and become more. Salute!"

Rohit Sharma wrote: "A true leader he influenced so many cricketing careers including mine when he asked me to open in the ICC Champions Trophy."

Pacer Irfan Pathan also lauded the the Ranchi batsman: "Any amount of words will be less to describe his legacy as the captain of Indian team."

Noted commentator and former batsman Sanjay Manjerkar stated: "I will remember Dhoni as a captain who got calmness of nerves and champion like performance on the big nights to Indian cricket."

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said: "Even one of the greatest captains of all time decides enough is enough ... Well done @msdhoni on an incredible leadership term."

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha said: "As a captain, the achievements you have are outstanding and exemplary. You have set such high standards for the generations to follow."

Indian hockey skipper P.R. Shreejesh said: "Salute to the captain cool ... time to achieve lots in a different role."